The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during his visit to Belarus, issued another portion of delusions in the field of international politics and the war against Ukraine.

Putin cynically declared about a peaceful solution to the problems of Donbas

Putin lied when he said that Russia had been trying to peacefully resolve the problems of Donbas for 8 years. And the West allegedly prevented this from happening and waged an undeclared war on the territory of the Donetsk region.

Russia was "abandoned" by NATO's non-expansion to the east, which is one of the reasons for the SVO. NATO's expansion was aggressive behavior by the West.

Putin says that Russia is ready to hand over 3,000 more bodies of the dead to Ukraine in addition to the promised 6,000.

The dictator also said he was ready for a "third stage of negotiations" with Ukraine. According to Putin, Russia is ready to hold such a meeting in Istanbul, but "the place and time" need to be agreed upon. Share

We agreed that after the completion of this stage (the transfer of the bodies of the deceased - ed.), we will hold a third round of negotiations. In general, we are ready for this. We need to agree on a place and time. I expect that Turkish President Erdogan will remain in his position of supporting this process. We are ready to hold such a meeting in Istanbul.

Putin also boasted that Russia has no problems with the budget of the SVO. Although Russia has paid for the need for military spending with inflation, it is fighting it.

Russia spends money on its defense industry, while Europe spends money on the American one. Military spending accounts for 13.5 trillion rubles out of Russia's 223 trillion GDP. Russia's spending is calculated for the successful completion of the SVO. Share

Putin also boasted of good prospects for economic cooperation between the United States and Russia and fantasized about "signals" from American businesses about their desire to return to the Russian market. And he says that he is allegedly preparing a meeting with Donald Trump.