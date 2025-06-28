Putin unexpectedly announced cuts in military spending
Putin unexpectedly announced cuts in military spending

Putin is ready for tough decisions
Source: The Telegraph

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has officially confirmed that he plans to cut military spending after it became clear that Russia is "on the verge of recession."

  • The move highlights the contrasting priorities between military and private sector industries in Russia, with implications for government spending and international relations.
  • Putin's comments on NATO's defense spending reflect tensions between Russia and the alliance, raising questions about potential aggressive actions from either side.

Putin is ready for tough decisions

The Russian dictator has publicly promised to begin cutting defense spending next year.

Moreover, he added that the reduction will be in effect for three years in total.

Against this background, Putin also decided to comment on NATO's plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, the alliance members will spend money on "purchases from the US and supporting their military-industrial complex."

"So who is preparing for some aggressive actions? Us or them?" the Russian dictator cynically asked.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that Vladimir Putin announced his intentions after Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov recently stated that the country was "on the verge of recession."

While the military-industrial complex benefited from increased government spending, private sector industries suffered from reduced demand, rising costs, and high debt risk due to skyrocketing interest rates.

