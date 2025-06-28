The illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has officially confirmed that he plans to cut military spending after it became clear that Russia is "on the verge of recession."
Points of attention
- The move highlights the contrasting priorities between military and private sector industries in Russia, with implications for government spending and international relations.
- Putin's comments on NATO's defense spending reflect tensions between Russia and the alliance, raising questions about potential aggressive actions from either side.
Putin is ready for tough decisions
The Russian dictator has publicly promised to begin cutting defense spending next year.
Moreover, he added that the reduction will be in effect for three years in total.
Against this background, Putin also decided to comment on NATO's plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.
According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, the alliance members will spend money on "purchases from the US and supporting their military-industrial complex."
Journalists drew attention to the fact that Vladimir Putin announced his intentions after Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov recently stated that the country was "on the verge of recession."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-