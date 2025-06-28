The illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has officially confirmed that he plans to cut military spending after it became clear that Russia is "on the verge of recession."

Putin is ready for tough decisions

The Russian dictator has publicly promised to begin cutting defense spending next year.

Moreover, he added that the reduction will be in effect for three years in total.

Against this background, Putin also decided to comment on NATO's plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, the alliance members will spend money on "purchases from the US and supporting their military-industrial complex."

"So who is preparing for some aggressive actions? Us or them?" the Russian dictator cynically asked. Share

Journalists drew attention to the fact that Vladimir Putin announced his intentions after Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov recently stated that the country was "on the verge of recession."