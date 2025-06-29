According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to build a port and a railway in annexed Crimea. He plans to involve China in this process.

SZRU revealed the Kremlin's new plans

As intelligence agents managed to find out, Moscow's protege in occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, has made a new cynical decision.

Putin's henchman decided to involve Chinese business in the construction of transport infrastructure in annexed Crimea.

Moreover, it is indicated that during the last meeting, Aksyonov officially confirmed the existence of preliminary agreements regarding the following objects:

Kerch Sea Port (Russia actively uses it for "gray" exports); infrastructure of Lake Donuzlav (where the Russian Navy base is located).

In order to sign the final agreement, the occupation authorities of Crimea plan to invite potential Chinese builders to visit Crimea. Among them is China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the largest companies in the construction of railways and transport highways. Share

What is important to understand is that the total amount of capital is estimated at 10 billion US dollars.