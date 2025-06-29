According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to build a port and a railway in annexed Crimea. He plans to involve China in this process.
Points of attention
- Preliminary agreements have been made for key infrastructure objects in Crimea, including the Kerch Sea Port and the infrastructure of Lake Donuzlav.
- The estimated capital for these construction projects in Crimea involving Chinese companies is around 10 billion US dollars.
SZRU revealed the Kremlin's new plans
As intelligence agents managed to find out, Moscow's protege in occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, has made a new cynical decision.
Putin's henchman decided to involve Chinese business in the construction of transport infrastructure in annexed Crimea.
Moreover, it is indicated that during the last meeting, Aksyonov officially confirmed the existence of preliminary agreements regarding the following objects:
Kerch Sea Port (Russia actively uses it for "gray" exports);
infrastructure of Lake Donuzlav (where the Russian Navy base is located).
What is important to understand is that the total amount of capital is estimated at 10 billion US dollars.
