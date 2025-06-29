"Time to act." Lithuania appeals to the world after new Russian attack

Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine Inga Stanytė-Tolochkienė is actively sounding the alarm after Russia's record-breaking air attack on Ukraine. She stressed that it is finally time to maximize pressure on the aggressor country.
- Lithuanian Ambassador emphasizes that the time to act is long overdue in response to the ongoing threats posed by the aggressor country.
- While some international figures like the German Ambassador refrain from direct comments, the severity of the situation is underscored by the recent Russian night attack.
The world must finally stop Russia
A Lithuanian diplomat shared the morning statement of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in connection with the new large-scale attack by the Russian Federation.
Inga Stanyte-Tolochkiene drew the attention of the international community to the fact that in recent months the aggressor country has only increased the intensity of air strikes on Ukraine.
Moreover, it is indicated that there have been several records recently for the number of air targets fired.
It is also worth noting that German Ambassador Martin Jaeger refrained from commenting on this matter, but still told his followers about the Russian night attack.
