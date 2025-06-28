The Chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Tymochko, believes that the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to announce general mobilization in the Russian Federation could lead to the collapse of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The consequences of general mobilization are seen as so catastrophic that Putin is resorting to extreme measures such as replacing Russians with foreign military personnel and migrants.
- There are concerns about the effectiveness of propaganda in convincing Russians to support general mobilization and the recruitment of foreign personnel for the war efforts.
Putin fears the collapse of Russia
According to Ivan Tymochko, in order to declare general mobilization, Putin needs some kind of precedent.
It's no secret that Putin is trying to recruit mercenaries, migrants, and military personnel from other countries into the fighting.
And all this because he realizes how catastrophic the consequences of general mobilization could be for Russia.
