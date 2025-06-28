Just one decision from Putin could destroy Russia

The Chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Tymochko, believes that the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to announce general mobilization in the Russian Federation could lead to the collapse of the aggressor country.

Putin fears the collapse of Russia

According to Ivan Tymochko, in order to declare general mobilization, Putin needs some kind of precedent.

.He must justify to the Russian population the need for mobilization. In such a scenario, they need to completely change the informational and ideological paradigm. However, everything will be clear with this. Propaganda will be able to tell Russians stories about "get up, the country is huge", etc. However, whether this will work on Russians remains a question. Share

It's no secret that Putin is trying to recruit mercenaries, migrants, and military personnel from other countries into the fighting.

And all this because he realizes how catastrophic the consequences of general mobilization could be for Russia.