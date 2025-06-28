SSU used drones to attack the Russian military airfield "Kirovskoe" in Crimea — helicopters and "Pantsir-S1" were destroyed

The Security Service of Ukraine has dealt another painful blow to the occupiers. This time, on the night of June 27-28, Ukrainian special service drones attacked the Kirovske military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

SSU drones destroyed enemy Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and three helicopters

Fire damage was inflicted on the locations of the aviation component, air defense systems, ammunition storage depots, as well as reconnaissance and attack UAVs of the enemy.

Available data indicates the destruction of multi-purpose and attack helicopters Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28, as well as the self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1".

During the night, a secondary detonation occurred at the enemy airfield.

The SBU is systematically working to reduce the Russian Federation's capabilities to carry out air and bombing strikes on the territory of Ukraine.