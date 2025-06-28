SSU used drones to attack the Russian military airfield "Kirovskoe" in Crimea — helicopters and "Pantsir-S1" were destroyed
SSU used drones to attack the Russian military airfield "Kirovskoe" in Crimea — helicopters and "Pantsir-S1" were destroyed

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
bavovna
The Security Service of Ukraine has dealt another painful blow to the occupiers. This time, on the night of June 27-28, Ukrainian special service drones attacked the Kirovske military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a successful drone attack on the Kirovske military airfield in occupied Crimea, resulting in the destruction of enemy helicopters and the 'Pantsir-S1' anti-aircraft missile system.
  • The attack inflicted fire damage on the enemy's aviation components, air defense systems, and ammunition storage facilities, significantly impacting their operational capabilities.

SSU drones destroyed enemy Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and three helicopters

Fire damage was inflicted on the locations of the aviation component, air defense systems, ammunition storage depots, as well as reconnaissance and attack UAVs of the enemy.

Available data indicates the destruction of multi-purpose and attack helicopters Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28, as well as the self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1".

During the night, a secondary detonation occurred at the enemy airfield.

The SBU is systematically working to reduce the Russian Federation's capabilities to carry out air and bombing strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers must realize that their expensive military equipment and ammunition are not protected anywhere: neither on the front line, nor in temporarily occupied territories, nor deep behind enemy lines.

