The SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a joint special operation, as a result of which two Russian SU-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed at the Marynivka airfield and two more were damaged.

The enemy actively uses these multifunctional fighters on the front lines for bombing, including for dropping anti-aircraft missiles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) trained on Russian fighter jets using long-range drones.

The attacks also caused a fire in the technical and operational part of the enemy airfield, which is a critically important infrastructure of the military facility.

It is there that the enemy prepares aircraft for flights, carries out their routine maintenance and repairs.