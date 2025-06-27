The SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a joint special operation, as a result of which two Russian SU-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed at the Marynivka airfield and two more were damaged.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces and Security Service of Ukraine successfully destroyed two SU-34 aircraft in the Volgograd region as part of a joint special operation.
- This action confirms the effectiveness of targeting military airfields and aircraft in the deep rear of the enemy to weaken the aviation component of the Russian army.
- The attack on Marynivka airfield caused significant damage to the enemy's infrastructure used for preparing and servicing aircraft, impacting their operational capabilities.
Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Two Enemy Su-34 Aircraft
The enemy actively uses these multifunctional fighters on the front lines for bombing, including for dropping anti-aircraft missiles.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) trained on Russian fighter jets using long-range drones.
The attacks also caused a fire in the technical and operational part of the enemy airfield, which is a critically important infrastructure of the military facility.
It is there that the enemy prepares aircraft for flights, carries out their routine maintenance and repairs.
