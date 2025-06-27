SSU and SSO destroy 2 Su-34 aircraft in Volgograd region of Russia
SSU and SSO destroy 2 Su-34 aircraft in Volgograd region of Russia

The SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a joint special operation, as a result of which two Russian SU-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed at the Marynivka airfield and two more were damaged.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces and Security Service of Ukraine successfully destroyed two SU-34 aircraft in the Volgograd region as part of a joint special operation.
  • This action confirms the effectiveness of targeting military airfields and aircraft in the deep rear of the enemy to weaken the aviation component of the Russian army.
  • The attack on Marynivka airfield caused significant damage to the enemy's infrastructure used for preparing and servicing aircraft, impacting their operational capabilities.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Two Enemy Su-34 Aircraft

The enemy actively uses these multifunctional fighters on the front lines for bombing, including for dropping anti-aircraft missiles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) trained on Russian fighter jets using long-range drones.

The attacks also caused a fire in the technical and operational part of the enemy airfield, which is a critically important infrastructure of the military facility.

It is there that the enemy prepares aircraft for flights, carries out their routine maintenance and repairs.

Together with our brothers, we continue to work on weakening the aviation component of the Russian army. Military airfields and aircraft in the deep rear of the enemy are an absolutely legitimate target for Ukraine! — the SBU noted.

