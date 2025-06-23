The SSU shared new details of the unique special operation "Web"

SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk partially revealed the details of the special operation "Web". It took 1 year, 6 months and 9 days to prepare. The work began in November 2023 - that's when Russia once again began massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. The goal of the operation was to destroy Russian missile carriers.

Malyuk revealed unique moments of the SSU special operation "Web"

This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, at a meeting with journalists on June 23.

A total of 117 drones were involved in the special operation to destroy Russian strategic aviation — these are unique strike drones with a 1.6 kg high-explosive charge.

The warhead in the body of the drone itself consists of two parts of 800 and 800 g, in the complex — it is 1.6 kg — a special cumulative high-explosive charge. What does this mean? That it burns the body of the aircraft and explodes inside, which causes maximum damage to the target. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

The details of "Website" were kept strictly secret: only the president and one SSU employee knew the full information.

The circle of those who knew about it was extremely limited. Of course, the President knew, I explained to him all the difficulties, stages, details. He was interested in how much time was left, how I saw it and when we could strike. Another employee close to me in the SSU system knew, everyone else — very narrowly profiled.

In particular, even those who manufactured the drones and houses, as well as those who transported them, did not know that they were intended for special operation "Web".

I gathered the best drone operators. They came to the combat control point at five in the morning, their phones were taken away. And the work began: everyone was given a target, a specific aircraft was "allocated". Everyone had a model of the terrain, which took into account the reliefs, the location of the houses, the route, how to get there. I had my own models, you saw the photo. Share

According to him, drone strikes primarily targeted fuel tanks, as well as missile mounting points.

They hit the side of the plane where the missile was located. They hit the avionics, the equipment that the enemy does not have in reserve. This is a very accurate and specially designed ammunition. Separate elements for communication were used, which are groups of goods subject to sanctions in the territory of the Russian Federation.

An important element of the special operation was the construction of houses with drones hidden under their roofs. They were designed to operate in winter, particularly in areas where temperatures can reach minus 50 degrees.

Because of this, a system of solar panels and EcoFlow was installed inside, which constantly power the drones so that they could start with the maximum charge.

Malyuk also noted that it was an extremely complex multi-component special operation with carefully planned logistics, which included "delivering equipment to enemy rear areas." In particular, Russian customs officers had to be bribed to transport the equipment.

These houses were traveling separately. And when they were supposed to enter the territory of Russia, it was under sanctions on a group of goods: Eco Flow, solar panels. A whole story began, we were even forced to bribe Russian customs officers separately. Share

Recall that on June 1, Russia announced a drone attack in four regions. The SSU used drones to attack bomber aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. These are the Belaya long-range military airbase in the Irkutsk region, the Olenya airfield in Murmansk, as well as the Diagilevo military airfield in the Ryazan region and Ivanovo military airfields in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation.