The SSU shared new details of the unique special operation "Web"

SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk partially revealed the details of the special operation "Web". It took 1 year, 6 months and 9 days to prepare. The work began in November 2023 - that's when Russia once again began massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. The goal of the operation was to destroy Russian missile carriers.
Points of attention
- The SSU's special operation "Web" aimed to destroy Russian missile carriers during mass shelling of Ukrainian cities, utilizing 117 unique drones with high-explosive charges.
- The operation involved strict secrecy, with only the president and a limited group of SSU employees granted access to the details.
- Drone strikes targeted fuel tanks, missile mounting points, avionics, and communication elements, using specially designed ammunition for maximum damage.
Malyuk revealed unique moments of the SSU special operation "Web"
This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, at a meeting with journalists on June 23.
A total of 117 drones were involved in the special operation to destroy Russian strategic aviation — these are unique strike drones with a 1.6 kg high-explosive charge.
The details of "Website" were kept strictly secret: only the president and one SSU employee knew the full information.
The circle of those who knew about it was extremely limited. Of course, the President knew, I explained to him all the difficulties, stages, details. He was interested in how much time was left, how I saw it and when we could strike. Another employee close to me in the SSU system knew, everyone else — very narrowly profiled.
In particular, even those who manufactured the drones and houses, as well as those who transported them, did not know that they were intended for special operation "Web".
According to him, drone strikes primarily targeted fuel tanks, as well as missile mounting points.
They hit the side of the plane where the missile was located. They hit the avionics, the equipment that the enemy does not have in reserve. This is a very accurate and specially designed ammunition. Separate elements for communication were used, which are groups of goods subject to sanctions in the territory of the Russian Federation.
An important element of the special operation was the construction of houses with drones hidden under their roofs. They were designed to operate in winter, particularly in areas where temperatures can reach minus 50 degrees.
Because of this, a system of solar panels and EcoFlow was installed inside, which constantly power the drones so that they could start with the maximum charge.
Malyuk also noted that it was an extremely complex multi-component special operation with carefully planned logistics, which included "delivering equipment to enemy rear areas." In particular, Russian customs officers had to be bribed to transport the equipment.
Recall that on June 1, Russia announced a drone attack in four regions. The SSU used drones to attack bomber aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. These are the Belaya long-range military airbase in the Irkutsk region, the Olenya airfield in Murmansk, as well as the Diagilevo military airfield in the Ryazan region and Ivanovo military airfields in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation.
As reported by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, 41 aircraft were hit, including the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160. The estimated cost of the Russian strategic aircraft hit by Ukrainian UAVs is $7 billion.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-