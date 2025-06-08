According to data and calculations by German Major General Christian Freuding, the SBU's special operation "Web" most likely damaged about 10% of the Russian strategic bomber fleet. In addition, aircraft preparing to strike Ukraine's territory were hit.

Germany summed up the results of the SBU operation

According to Christian Freuding, the Ukrainian special services were able to neutralize more than a dozen aircraft, TU-95 and TU-22 strategic bombers, as well as A-50 reconnaissance aircraft.

It is also quite possible that the affected A-50 aircraft were not in working order.

We believe that they can no longer be used for spare parts. This is a loss, as there are only a few of these aircraft left... As for the long-range bomber fleet, we estimate that 10% of it was damaged in the attack. Christian Freuding German Major General

According to US data, a large-scale attack by the SBU resulted in the downing of 20 Russian military aircraft, destroying about 10 of them.

In addition, it is indicated that it will take the Kremlin years to replace the damaged aircraft.