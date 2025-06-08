According to data and calculations by German Major General Christian Freuding, the SBU's special operation "Web" most likely damaged about 10% of the Russian strategic bomber fleet. In addition, aircraft preparing to strike Ukraine's territory were hit.
Points of attention
- The increase in sorties for the remaining aircraft post-attack will accelerate their wear and tear, leading to faster attrition and posing a significant psychological impact on the Russian military, as highlighted by Major General Christian Freuding.
- The success of Operation 'Spider Web' underscores the effectiveness of Ukrainian special services and the strategic implications of targeting Russian strategic assets, signaling a shift in the dynamics of the conflict.
Germany summed up the results of the SBU operation
According to Christian Freuding, the Ukrainian special services were able to neutralize more than a dozen aircraft, TU-95 and TU-22 strategic bombers, as well as A-50 reconnaissance aircraft.
It is also quite possible that the affected A-50 aircraft were not in working order.
According to US data, a large-scale attack by the SBU resulted in the downing of 20 Russian military aircraft, destroying about 10 of them.
In addition, it is indicated that it will take the Kremlin years to replace the damaged aircraft.
