In two weeks, fighters of the Central Military District "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine hit 124 artillery systems and MLRS of the Russian army and destroyed 842 occupiers.

SSU special forces destroy the enemy on the ground and in the sky

In just two weeks, soldiers of the Central Operational Command "A" of the SSU used strike drones and other firepower to strike:

39 tanks

78 BBM

124 artillery systems and MLRS

14 air defense systems

10 EW/EMP means

649 vehicles

50 UAVs and 186 communication antennas

838 enemy positions and fortifications

17 ammunition depots and 7 fuel and lubricant depots

In addition, they have 842 "minused" Russian occupiers on their account.