SSU special forces hit 14 Russian army air defense systems in two weeks
Ukraine
In two weeks, fighters of the Central Military District "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine hit 124 artillery systems and MLRS of the Russian army and destroyed 842 occupiers.

  • The Central Operational Command 'A' of the SSU has successfully hit 14 Russian army air defense systems within a span of two weeks, showcasing their efficiency and capabilities.
  • In addition to the air defense systems, the SSU special forces also destroyed 124 artillery systems, 39 tanks, 78 armored personnel carriers, and a wide range of enemy military facilities, totaling 838 enemy positions and fortifications annihilated.

SSU special forces destroy the enemy on the ground and in the sky

In just two weeks, soldiers of the Central Operational Command "A" of the SSU used strike drones and other firepower to strike:

  • 39 tanks

  • 78 BBM

  • 124 artillery systems and MLRS

  • 14 air defense systems

  • 10 EW/EMP means

  • 649 vehicles

  • 50 UAVs and 186 communication antennas

  • 838 enemy positions and fortifications

  • 17 ammunition depots and 7 fuel and lubricant depots

In addition, they have 842 "minused" Russian occupiers on their account.

