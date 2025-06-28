In two weeks, fighters of the Central Military District "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine hit 124 artillery systems and MLRS of the Russian army and destroyed 842 occupiers.
Points of attention
SSU special forces destroy the enemy on the ground and in the sky
In just two weeks, soldiers of the Central Operational Command "A" of the SSU used strike drones and other firepower to strike:
39 tanks
78 BBM
124 artillery systems and MLRS
14 air defense systems
10 EW/EMP means
649 vehicles
50 UAVs and 186 communication antennas
838 enemy positions and fortifications
17 ammunition depots and 7 fuel and lubricant depots
In addition, they have 842 "minused" Russian occupiers on their account.
