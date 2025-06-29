Pilot 1st Class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko was killed in an air battle
Pilot 1st Class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko was killed in an air battle

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the death of Maksym Ustymenko?
On the night of June 29, while repelling a massive Russian air attack, pilot 1st Class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko died in an F-16 fighter jet. He did everything possible to divert the plane away from the settlement, but did not have time to eject.

  • The story highlights the sacrifices made by individuals like Maksym Ustimenko in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Sincere condolences are extended to Maksym Ustimenko's family and may his heroic actions be remembered forever.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 28-29, the Russian army again launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine.

This time, the enemy used more than 500 air targets.

All available means of the Defense Forces were involved in their destruction, including F-16 aircraft, whose pilots destroyed dozens of "shaheeds".

What is important to understand is that the work of Ukrainian fighter pilots is extremely dangerous and risky.

Unfortunately, we have another painful loss today. This night, while repelling a massive enemy air attack, pilot 1st class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko, born in 1993, died on an F-16 aircraft. The pilot used the entire complex of on-board weapons, shooting down seven air targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force notes that during the latter exercise, its fighter jet was damaged and began to lose altitude.

Maksym Ustimenko did everything possible, drove the car away from the settlement, but did not have time to eject.

Died like a Hero! Sincere condolences to Maxim's family... Eternal flight, brother, you did everything you could!..

