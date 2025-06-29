Air defense forces neutralized 475 targets during new Russian attack

During the night of June 28 and 29, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 537 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 475 of them were successfully neutralized.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

This time the enemy attacked:

477 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, more than 250 of them are "Shaheeds";

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region — the Russian Federation;

- 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

- 41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles from Saratov, Kursk, and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation;

- 5 "Caliber" cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

- 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had neutralized 475 enemy air attack vehicles, 249 were shot down by fire weapons, and 226 were lost in location:

211 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 225 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile shot down;

33 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles shot down, 1 — local. vt.;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles shot down.

It is also indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 6 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 8 locations.