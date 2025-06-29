Ukraine decided to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the withdrawal of our country from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the use, accumulation, and production of anti-personnel mines. The president's decision was announced by SBU Colonel Roman Kostenko and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.
- The next stage involves the issue being considered in the Ukrainian Parliament for legislative approval.
- Similar decisions to withdraw from the convention were previously made by Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland.
According to the latter, this is a decision that should have been made long ago in the context of war.
What is important to understand is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is not a party to this Convention and is massively using mines against our military and civilians.
The SBU colonel emphasized that the legislative consolidation of this decision should finally return to Ukraine the right to effectively defend its territory.
