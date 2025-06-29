Ukraine decided to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines
Ukraine decided to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines

What is known about Zelensky's new decision?
Source:  online.ua

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the withdrawal of our country from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the use, accumulation, and production of anti-personnel mines. The president's decision was announced by SBU Colonel Roman Kostenko and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

  • The next stage involves the issue being considered in the Ukrainian Parliament for legislative approval.
  • Similar decisions to withdraw from the convention were previously made by Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland.

I was just informed that the president signed a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to withdraw our country from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel mines.

Roman Kostenko

Roman Kostenko

Colonel of the SBU

According to the latter, this is a decision that should have been made long ago in the context of war.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is not a party to this Convention and is massively using mines against our military and civilians.

"We cannot remain tied down in conditions where the enemy has no restrictions," Kostenko emphasized.

The next stage on this path is consideration of the issue in the Ukrainian Parliament.

The SBU colonel emphasized that the legislative consolidation of this decision should finally return to Ukraine the right to effectively defend its territory.

It is also worth noting that identical decisions were previously made by Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland.

