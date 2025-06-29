"It was a superintelligence." What is known about the deceased pilot Maksym Ustymenko
What was Maksym Ustymenko like?

What was Maksym Ustymenko like?
Source:  online.ua

Pilot 1st Class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko was killed in an air battle with Russian invaders on June 29. He destroyed 7 enemy targets and diverted the F-16 fighter jet away from the settlement, but did not have time to eject.

Points of attention

  • Despite his untimely death, Maksym Ustymenko leaves behind a legacy of courage and sacrifice, survived by his 4-year-old son.
  • The story of Maksym Ustymenko serves as a tribute to his heroism and the sacrifices made by Ukrainian pilots in the face of adversity and conflict.

What was Maksym Ustymenko like?

Liliya Averyanova decided to share her memories of the Ukrainian pilot.

What is important to understand is that she is the mother of another pilot, Andriy (Jus) Pilshchikov, who died 2 years ago.

As it turned out, Maksym Ustimenko and Juice studied together, so they were well acquainted.

Liliya Averyanova described Ustimenko as a "guy made of steel" who "always strived to be the best."

Max, a boy made of steel. He always strived to be the best. The best way to defend Ukraine. He was the super-intelligence of the group, a wonderful IT guy. But he had big, strong wings. Great responsibility. Great dedication. He should have become an Air Marshal. Together with Andriy from the first year, together forever in the sky, — recalls Ustimenko, the mother of "Jus".

According to the wife of another Ukrainian pilot, Oleksiy Mes (Munfish), Ustymenko is survived by a 4-year-old son.

Pilot 1st Class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko was killed in an air battle
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
