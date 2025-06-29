The Telegraph has spoken to analysts and military experts and has concluded that Russia's summer offensive in Ukraine is already beginning to fail, despite only being a few weeks old. Even a record number of attacks on various sectors of the front are not helping the occupiers.

Russia's new offensive is running out of steam

It is no secret that the aggressor country has spent many months building up human resources, refining tactics, and improving the coordination of missile and drone strikes.

Although at first it seemed that this would bring the enemy the desired results, it later became clear that even this was not enough for a breakthrough.

Angelica Evans, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), commented on the futile efforts of the Russian invaders.

"The Russians don't really have the opportunity to start anything new right now. The summer offensive will simply be a continuation of what they did in the spring," she explained. Share

A high-ranking Ukrainian officer confirmed to foreign journalists that the summer offensive of the Russian army was generally stopped, including in the Sumy region.

One of the enemy's key problems is that the Russian infantry is "very poorly trained, if trained at all."

As for the occupation of the entire Donetsk region, Russia's chances are also extremely low at the moment.