The General Staff of the AFU reports new large-scale losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 29, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,220 Russian invaders, and also neutralized: 6 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 147 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 93 units of automotive equipment of the invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict continues to highlight the impactful actions taken by the Ukrainian forces against the Russian invaders.
  • Stay updated on the dynamic situation in the region to understand the evolving military developments and strategic outcomes.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/29/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,018,940 (+1,220) people

  • tanks — 10976 (+6) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22915 (+7) units

  • artillery systems — 29689 (+24) units

  • MLRS — 1425 (+0) units

  • air defense systems — 1189 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 420 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 337 (+0) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42624 (+147)

  • cruise missiles — 3394 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53508 (+93) units

  • special equipment — 3921 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck an area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a UAV control point, and seven enemy artillery pieces.

