Over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,220 Russian invaders, and also neutralized: 6 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 147 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 93 units of automotive equipment of the invaders.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict continues to highlight the impactful actions taken by the Ukrainian forces against the Russian invaders.
- Stay updated on the dynamic situation in the region to understand the evolving military developments and strategic outcomes.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 29, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/29/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,018,940 (+1,220) people
tanks — 10976 (+6) units
armored combat vehicles — 22915 (+7) units
artillery systems — 29689 (+24) units
MLRS — 1425 (+0) units
air defense systems — 1189 (+0) units
aircraft — 420 (+0) units
helicopters — 337 (+0) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42624 (+147)
cruise missiles — 3394 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units
submarines — 1 (+0) units
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53508 (+93) units
special equipment — 3921 (+0)
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-