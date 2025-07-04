Trump reacts for the first time to the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said the US will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine despite concerns about its own depleted arsenals, and has once again blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for all the problems.

Trump claims he did not withhold aid to Ukraine

The US president made the comments on this matter during a conversation with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington.

Responding to a reporter's question about the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine, Trump began to claim that the United States continues to support Kyiv.

We didn't stop, we provide weapons. But we provided so many weapons… and we're trying to help them. Biden has devastated our entire country by providing weapons, and we have to make sure we have enough weapons for ourselves. Donald Trump President of the United States

On July 1, a number of American media outlets reported that the US Department of Defense had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US weapons stocks had become too depleted.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that they had not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of the agreed defense assistance.