Trump reacts for the first time to the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said the US will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine despite concerns about its own depleted arsenals, and has once again blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for all the problems.
Points of attention
- Official statements from Ukraine and the United States clarify the situation and confirm ongoing discussions regarding military aid.
- The controversy highlights the complexities of international arms supply agreements and political tensions between nations.
Trump claims he did not withhold aid to Ukraine
The US president made the comments on this matter during a conversation with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington.
Responding to a reporter's question about the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine, Trump began to claim that the United States continues to support Kyiv.
On July 1, a number of American media outlets reported that the US Department of Defense had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US weapons stocks had become too depleted.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that they had not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of the agreed defense assistance.
A little later, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was "at working levels" clarifying details with the United States regarding the supply of military aid after reports of the suspension of supplies.
