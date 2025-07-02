Congressmen demand clarification from Trump on halting arms supplies to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Congressmen demand clarification from Trump on halting arms supplies to Ukraine

Congressmen
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick sent an appeal to US President Trump demanding an emergency briefing on stopping the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick demands an emergency briefing from President Trump on the suspension of weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine.
  • The United States is halting some supplies of air defense missiles and precision weapons to Ukraine due to decreased stocks in American warehouses.

Congressmen want clarification from Trump on weapons for Ukraine

Congressman Fitzpatrick published his letter on the social network X.

He also sent a letter to President Trump's administration.

In the address, the congressman reports that the US Department of Defense and the US presidential administration must clarify the message regarding the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine and ensure that the United States remains fully committed to providing Ukraine with the resources it urgently needs for its defense.

Ukrainian troops are not only defending their homeland, they are holding the front line of freedom. There can be no half measures in defending freedom. We must, as always, defend peace through strength.

On July 2, White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly confirmed that the United States would suspend some supplies of air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to the fact that weapons stocks in American warehouses have decreased.

According to NBC News sources, the order for the postponement was issued by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It came weeks after he issued a memo ordering a review of US ammunition stockpiles. The ammunition and other weapons could be held back until the ongoing assessment is completed, the sources said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of agreed defense assistance from the United States.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested a telephone conversation with colleagues from the United States to further clarify the details.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that all details regarding the supply of defense support, in particular the air defense component, are currently being clarified at the working levels between Ukraine and the United States.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned US representative for urgent talks
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned a US representative
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine urgently appealed to the US to stop military aid
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense is trying to find out what happened
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rutte called on the US to continue defense support for Ukraine
Rutte

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?