Congressmen demand clarification from Trump on halting arms supplies to Ukraine

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick sent an appeal to US President Trump demanding an emergency briefing on stopping the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Congressman Fitzpatrick published his letter on the social network X.

He also sent a letter to President Trump's administration.

In the address, the congressman reports that the US Department of Defense and the US presidential administration must clarify the message regarding the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine and ensure that the United States remains fully committed to providing Ukraine with the resources it urgently needs for its defense.

Ukrainian troops are not only defending their homeland, they are holding the front line of freedom. There can be no half measures in defending freedom. We must, as always, defend peace through strength.

Today, I called on the President to address my serious concern regarding reports the United States is withholding critical defense material pledged to Ukraine. This comes as Russia launches the largest aerial assault since the war began, firing over 500 weapons at civilian… pic.twitter.com/H9X9gELbOc — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) July 2, 2025

On July 2, White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly confirmed that the United States would suspend some supplies of air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to the fact that weapons stocks in American warehouses have decreased.

According to NBC News sources, the order for the postponement was issued by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It came weeks after he issued a memo ordering a review of US ammunition stockpiles. The ammunition and other weapons could be held back until the ongoing assessment is completed, the sources said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of agreed defense assistance from the United States.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested a telephone conversation with colleagues from the United States to further clarify the details.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that all details regarding the supply of defense support, in particular the air defense component, are currently being clarified at the working levels between Ukraine and the United States.