Ukraine urgently appealed to the US to stop military aid

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine indicated that it had not received official notices about the suspension or revision of schedules for the supply of defense assistance from the United States and requested a telephone conversation with US colleagues.
Points of attention
- Efforts are being made to establish a telephone conversation with US colleagues to ensure clarity on the situation.
- Additional updates on the discussions with American allies will be shared at the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs levels.
The Ministry of Defense is trying to find out what happened
Official Kyiv emphasized that it could not ignore media reports about the blocking of the supply of certain elements of previously allocated defense assistance packages from the United States.
The Defense Department is doing everything possible to clarify the actual factual circumstances of the supplies.
According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of the agreed defense assistance, so they are proceeding from actual data and checking the details of each element in the delivery.
In addition, it is emphasized that the results of contacts with American allies will be additionally reported at the level of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
By the way, on July 2 it also became known that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned a US representative for an urgent conversation in light of recent events.
