Ukraine urgently appealed to the US to stop military aid

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine indicated that it had not received official notices about the suspension or revision of schedules for the supply of defense assistance from the United States and requested a telephone conversation with US colleagues.

The Ministry of Defense is trying to find out what happened

Official Kyiv emphasized that it could not ignore media reports about the blocking of the supply of certain elements of previously allocated defense assistance packages from the United States.

The Defense Department is doing everything possible to clarify the actual factual circumstances of the supplies.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of the agreed defense assistance, so they are proceeding from actual data and checking the details of each element in the delivery.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested a telephone conversation with colleagues from the United States to further clarify the details, the department emphasized.

In addition, it is emphasized that the results of contacts with American allies will be additionally reported at the level of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.