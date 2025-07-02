Budanov assessed the risk of the Russian army approaching the Dnieper

According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, as of today, the city of Dnipro is only threatened by Russian missile and drone attacks. He also emphasized that the fighting is taking place outside the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region, and there is no threat of the enemy approaching the regional center.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces successfully countered Russian reconnaissance groups attempting to infiltrate the region, capturing some Russian servicemen.
- The situation remains tense with ongoing hostilities along the contours of the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russians did not break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region
As the head of Ukrainian intelligence noted, he considers the loud statements about a new summer offensive by the Russian army to be just a "media cliché."
Against this background, Kirill Budanov called "not to create myths about things that do not exist."
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that recently one of the small Russian reconnaissance groups was able to penetrate the borders of the settlement of Dachne, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
They managed to take a picture with the Russian tricolor, but this was their last activity: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the occupiers.
