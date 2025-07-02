Trump has struck the first sanctions blow against Russia
Trump has struck the first sanctions blow against Russia

Trump increases sanctions pressure on Russia
The administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on a major Russian cyber group, the Aeza Group, and its associated global network. What is important to understand is that these are the first sanctions by the American leader against an aggressor country since his return to the White House.

  • The United Kingdom has also joined the sanctions against Russian cybercriminals, signaling international solidarity in combating cyber threats and criminal activities facilitated by organizations like the Aeza Group.
  • The Aeza Group, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, is known for providing specialized services to cybercriminals, aiding in activities such as extortion, identity theft, and drug trafficking, highlighting the global impact of such entities.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department announced the president's new decision.

As stated in the official statement of the American department, OFAC has added Aeza Group to the sanctions list for its role in "supporting cybercriminal activities directed against victims in the United States and around the world."

In addition, it is indicated that two related companies and four individuals who are managers of Aeza Group have been sanctioned.

In light of recent events, the United Kingdom has also joined the sanctions against Russian cybercriminals.

Trusted Hosting (BPH) providers sell access to specialized servers and other computer infrastructure designed to help cybercriminals, such as extortionists, identity thieves, and drug traffickers, evade detection and resist law enforcement efforts to stop their malicious activities.

It is also worth noting that the Aeza group of companies is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia.

