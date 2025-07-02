Macron secretly called Zelensky after conversation with Putin
Macron secretly called Zelensky after conversation with Putin

What is known about the conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy?
Source:  Public

French President Emmanuel Macron called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy after holding a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the evening of July 1.

Points of attention

  • The renewed dialogue between France and Ukraine signifies ongoing efforts to facilitate peace talks and address Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
  • Macron's strategic approach to maintain communication channels with Putin while advocating for the interests of Ukraine demonstrates the complex dynamics at play in international relations.

This was reported by the publication "Suspilne" with reference to its anonymous source.

As journalists managed to find out, the new negotiations between the French and Ukrainian leaders were constructive.

In addition, it is indicated that Emmanuel Macron revealed to Volodymyr Zelensky the details of his conversation with Putin.

On the evening of July 1 — for the first time since 2022 — the French president had a two-hour telephone conversation with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

Their focus was on the conflict in the Middle East and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Putin's last conversation with Macron took place on September 11, 2022.

Macron has repeatedly accused the Russian dictator of dragging Europe into war, and this time he demanded a ceasefire against Ukraine.

In December 2022, Macron supported an open channel of dialogue with Putin, with the hope that both sides — Russia and Ukraine — would return to negotiations when the situation allowed.

