Macron secretly called Zelensky after conversation with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy after holding a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the evening of July 1.

What is known about the conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy?

This was reported by the publication "Suspilne" with reference to its anonymous source.

As journalists managed to find out, the new negotiations between the French and Ukrainian leaders were constructive.

In addition, it is indicated that Emmanuel Macron revealed to Volodymyr Zelensky the details of his conversation with Putin.

On the evening of July 1 — for the first time since 2022 — the French president had a two-hour telephone conversation with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

Their focus was on the conflict in the Middle East and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Putin's last conversation with Macron took place on September 11, 2022.

Macron has repeatedly accused the Russian dictator of dragging Europe into war, and this time he demanded a ceasefire against Ukraine.