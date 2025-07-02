Pentagon halts supply of some weapons to Ukraine — insiders
Pentagon halts supply of some weapons to Ukraine — insiders

What is known about the Pentagon's new decision?
Source:  NBC News

Several American publications, citing their anonymous sources, reported that the US Department of Defense has suspended the supply of some anti-aircraft missiles and other ammunition to Ukraine due to alleged fears that American weapons stocks are being depleted too quickly.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon's decision has sparked outrage and panic among Ukraine's allies, who worry that the country will be more vulnerable to Russian threats and attacks without sufficient military support from the US.
  • With the US Department of Defense yet to publicly announce the decision, the situation remains tense and uncertain, with concerns about the potential implications for Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

What is known about the Pentagon's new decision?

According to media insiders, such an order was given by the head of the Pentagon's political department, Elbridge Colby, allegedly after a detailed analysis of the ammunition stocks at the disposal of the US Department of Defense.

The Pentagon has concluded that there is a sharp reduction in the total number of artillery shells, anti-aircraft missiles, and precision weapons.

The initial decision to suspend some of the aid promised by the Biden administration (former US President Joe Biden — ed.) was made in early June, but has only come into effect now, as Ukraine repels some of the largest Russian missile and drone strikes on civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities.

Journalists point out that their insiders disclosed this information on condition of anonymity, and the US Department of Defense and the White House have not yet wanted to comment on the latest events in any way.

The Pentagon's decision provoked a new wave of panic among Ukraine's allies in Congress.

They fear that now the country will suffer even more from Russian terror.

