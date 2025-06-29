Trump-Putin meeting. What the Kremlin says
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, has officially confirmed that a meeting between illegitimate Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump is possible "at any moment." Despite this, their teams have not yet chosen a specific date and location.

Points of attention

  • Options include a direct discussion between the leaders or the possibility of working on documents for a more productive meeting.
  • Moscow is optimistic about the potential for real progress in relations with the United States, emphasizing the friendly nature of the current dialogue with Trump's team.

Preparations for negotiations continue

There is constant working contact with the Americans, the issue is on the agenda, but it has not yet reached a practical level. However, the parties intend to raise it one way or another, and I think that this meeting may well take place, where and when — it is difficult to say yet, of course.

Yuri Ushakov

Yuri Ushakov

Assistant to the Russian dictator

According to the latter, the meeting could take place at any moment and that "it largely depends" on Putin and Trump.

A scenario is also being considered where the parties agree to simply meet and discuss some issues in person, after which they will give commands to their subordinates.

"This option is also possible, of course. But the best option, of course, is one that has the opportunity to work out some documents so that this meeting is more productive, more meaningful, more essential for further development," added Ushakov.

The latter also assured that the current dialogue with Donald Trump's team "is of a friendly nature," saying that "Moscow is counting on real progress."

