The Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, has officially confirmed that a meeting between illegitimate Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump is possible "at any moment." Despite this, their teams have not yet chosen a specific date and location.
Points of attention
- Options include a direct discussion between the leaders or the possibility of working on documents for a more productive meeting.
- Moscow is optimistic about the potential for real progress in relations with the United States, emphasizing the friendly nature of the current dialogue with Trump's team.
Preparations for negotiations continue
According to the latter, the meeting could take place at any moment and that "it largely depends" on Putin and Trump.
A scenario is also being considered where the parties agree to simply meet and discuss some issues in person, after which they will give commands to their subordinates.
The latter also assured that the current dialogue with Donald Trump's team "is of a friendly nature," saying that "Moscow is counting on real progress."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-