Merz intrigued with statement about "chemistry" between him and Trump

German leader Friedrich Merz says he has a "good relationship" with US President Donald Trump. In fact, the chancellor even thinks there's "chemistry" between them.

Merz claims he gets along with Trump

According to the German leader, after the meeting at the White House, the US president sent him a text message expressing a similar opinion.

Trump clearly felt that there was chemistry between us and that we could understand each other well. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

As Merz noted, he responded “Thank you!” to Trump’s message.

The German leader also added that during the NATO meeting, where leaders approved a significant increase in the alliance's defense spending target, Trump listened to speeches from all 32 member states.

"He listens, asks questions, thinks. He is interested in other opinions and advice," the German Chancellor assured. Share

What is important to understand is that Friedrich Merz's recent visit to American leader Donald Trump was positively received by the German public.