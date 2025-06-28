Merz intrigued with statement about "chemistry" between him and Trump

German leader Friedrich Merz says he has a "good relationship" with US President Donald Trump. In fact, the chancellor even thinks there's "chemistry" between them.
Points of attention
- Merz's positive public reception in Germany after his visit to Trump aligns with his own positive assessment of the visit.
- The interaction between Merz and Trump indicates a mutual exchange of opinions and willingness to work together, contributing to a favorable relationship.
Merz claims he gets along with Trump
According to the German leader, after the meeting at the White House, the US president sent him a text message expressing a similar opinion.
As Merz noted, he responded “Thank you!” to Trump’s message.
The German leader also added that during the NATO meeting, where leaders approved a significant increase in the alliance's defense spending target, Trump listened to speeches from all 32 member states.
What is important to understand is that Friedrich Merz's recent visit to American leader Donald Trump was positively received by the German public.
