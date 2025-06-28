Merz intrigued with statement about "chemistry" between him and Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

German leader Friedrich Merz says he has a "good relationship" with US President Donald Trump. In fact, the chancellor even thinks there's "chemistry" between them.

Points of attention

  • Merz's positive public reception in Germany after his visit to Trump aligns with his own positive assessment of the visit.
  • The interaction between Merz and Trump indicates a mutual exchange of opinions and willingness to work together, contributing to a favorable relationship.

According to the German leader, after the meeting at the White House, the US president sent him a text message expressing a similar opinion.

Trump clearly felt that there was chemistry between us and that we could understand each other well.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

As Merz noted, he responded “Thank you!” to Trump’s message.

The German leader also added that during the NATO meeting, where leaders approved a significant increase in the alliance's defense spending target, Trump listened to speeches from all 32 member states.

"He listens, asks questions, thinks. He is interested in other opinions and advice," the German Chancellor assured.

What is important to understand is that Friedrich Merz's recent visit to American leader Donald Trump was positively received by the German public.

Merz himself also positively assessed his first visit to US President Donald Trump.

