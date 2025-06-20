German politicians put forward a demand to Merz regarding Putin
German politicians put forward a demand to Merz regarding Putin

Merz may try to negotiate an end to the war
Source:  NTV

Representatives of the Left Party and Alternative for Germany are demanding that Chancellor Friedrich Merz establish contact with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after the illegitimate Kremlin leader first proposed such a format for talks.

Points of attention

  • The statements from Sören Pellmann and Markus Frohnmeier highlight differing perspectives on the potential for dialogue with the Russian leader.
  • The need for diplomatic initiatives and the possibility of negotiating an end to the war are key points in the ongoing debate regarding Merkel's response to Putin's offer.

Merz may try to negotiate an end to the war

The first to make a statement on this issue was the head of the Left Party parliamentary faction, Sören Pellmann.

According to the latter, he views such potential negotiations as "a beginning."

Against this background, Pellmann complained that the Federal Government had taken too few diplomatic steps for too long.

"If there is even the slightest chance to end this agony, then I consider it our duty to try," the politician emphasized.

In addition, AfD foreign policy spokesman Markus Frohnmeier insists that Friedrich Merz "objectively and responsibly" consider the Russian dictator's proposal.

"If President Putin publicly signals his willingness to negotiate, this should not be ignored, but used as a possible diplomatic start," the politician added.

What is important to understand is that during the economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin stated that he was open to contacts with Friedrich Merz.

The German leader does not rule out the possibility of meeting with the Russian dictator, but only if the meeting helps end Russia's war against Ukraine.

