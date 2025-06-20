Representatives of the Left Party and Alternative for Germany are demanding that Chancellor Friedrich Merz establish contact with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after the illegitimate Kremlin leader first proposed such a format for talks.

Merz may try to negotiate an end to the war

The first to make a statement on this issue was the head of the Left Party parliamentary faction, Sören Pellmann.

According to the latter, he views such potential negotiations as "a beginning."

Against this background, Pellmann complained that the Federal Government had taken too few diplomatic steps for too long.

"If there is even the slightest chance to end this agony, then I consider it our duty to try," the politician emphasized. Share

In addition, AfD foreign policy spokesman Markus Frohnmeier insists that Friedrich Merz "objectively and responsibly" consider the Russian dictator's proposal.

"If President Putin publicly signals his willingness to negotiate, this should not be ignored, but used as a possible diplomatic start," the politician added. Share

What is important to understand is that during the economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin stated that he was open to contacts with Friedrich Merz.