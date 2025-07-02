Macron reveals unknown details of talks with Putin

French leader Emmanuel Macron, in his first conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in almost 3 years, called for an immediate ceasefire in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Macron decided to talk to Putin
The Elysee Palace officially confirmed that the head of the republic, during a conversation with the Russian dictator, "indicated France's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."
The Kremlin press service also commented on the telephone conversations between the parties.
Official Moscow claims that the focus of Macron and Putin was the escalation in the Middle East and a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Moreover, the Kremlin added that this conversation was "substantive in nature."
What is important to understand is that the last time Macron and Putin spoke before this was on September 11, 2022.
In 2024, the French leader already admitted that he might have a phone conversation with Putin.
By the way, recently dictator Putin offered German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to hold talks, but the latter refused.
