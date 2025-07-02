For the first time in the world. 5 achievements of DIU entered the Book of Records
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

For the first time in the world. 5 achievements of DIU entered the Book of Records

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Impressive achievements of DIU made it into the Book of Records
Читати українською

Representatives of the Ukrainian Book of Records officially recorded 5 combat records at once, which the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine achieved thanks to the use of the MAGURA family of naval drones.

Points of attention

  • Certificates were presented to the head of DIU, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov, and the dedicated fighters of 'Group 13', highlighting their professionalism and dedication.
  • Each successful operation using naval drones marks a significant blow to the enemy's capabilities, contributing to Ukraine's path towards victory.

Impressive achievements of DIU made it into the Book of Records

We are talking about the following 5 records of Ukrainian military intelligence:

  1. the world's first sinking of warships by naval drones;

  2. the first shooting down of a combat aircraft by a naval drone;

  3. the first shooting down of an air target by a naval drone;

  4. the largest number of hits on warships and boats: in the period from 2023 to 2024, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit 15 units of the ship and boat fleet of the Russian Black Sea Fleet;

  5. the largest number of sunken ships and boats.

Representatives of the Book of Records of Ukraine presented certificates to the head of the DIU, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov, the head of the Department of Unmanned Intelligence Systems, as well as to the fighters of the Group 13 unit, who directly implement naval special operations using drones.

Every ship sunk, every plane or helicopter shot down is a reduction in the enemy's capabilities. These are real steps towards our victory. I want to thank Group 13 for their work. Their dedication and professionalism allow us to achieve such results

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of DIU, lieutenant general

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is forming firing squads within its own army — DIU interception
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russia is forming firing squads within its own army — DIU interception
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU held an informational and psychological campaign at the Donetsk region TOT
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the DIU shared details of combat raids by the "Brotherhood" unit in the Kharkiv region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?