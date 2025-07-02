For the first time in the world. 5 achievements of DIU entered the Book of Records

Representatives of the Ukrainian Book of Records officially recorded 5 combat records at once, which the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine achieved thanks to the use of the MAGURA family of naval drones.

Impressive achievements of DIU made it into the Book of Records

We are talking about the following 5 records of Ukrainian military intelligence:

the world's first sinking of warships by naval drones; the first shooting down of a combat aircraft by a naval drone; the first shooting down of an air target by a naval drone; the largest number of hits on warships and boats: in the period from 2023 to 2024, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit 15 units of the ship and boat fleet of the Russian Black Sea Fleet; the largest number of sunken ships and boats.

Representatives of the Book of Records of Ukraine presented certificates to the head of the DIU, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov, the head of the Department of Unmanned Intelligence Systems, as well as to the fighters of the “ Group 13 ” unit, who directly implement naval special operations using drones.