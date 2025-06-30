Watch: the DIU shared details of combat raids by the "Brotherhood" unit in the Kharkiv region
Watch: the DIU shared details of combat raids by the "Brotherhood" unit in the Kharkiv region

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Ukrainian intelligence officers conducted a number of raids into enemy rear areas during the spring campaign in the Kupyansk direction.

  • Ukrainian intelligence officers, along with the Brotherhood unit, carried out 12 successful raids into the enemy rear in the Kupyansk direction, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses.
  • The operations involved over 2,000 combat drone flights and replenishment of the exchange fund for future operations.
  • The Brotherhood unit from the Timur Special Unit conducted rapid and effective raids during the spring campaign, showcasing their strategic prowess.

The DIU shared the details of the liberation of the Kharkiv region

The corresponding video was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Fighters of the "Brotherhood" unit from the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out rapid and effective raids into the enemy rear during the spring campaign in the Kupyansk direction.

Together with adjacent units, the Brotherhood soldiers carried out a number of stabilization measures and forced the enemy to retreat with losses. The unit has 12 successful raids into the enemy's rear and over 2,000 combat drone flights.

In addition, the intelligence officers have replenished the exchange fund - five occupiers will be able to be exchanged for Ukrainian defenders.

It is worth noting that it is not specified when exactly the operation was carried out, but intelligence officials emphasize that the footage in the video is archival.

Recall that Kupyansk is a city in the Kharkiv region, an important railway junction. In 2022, during a full-scale invasion, Russia temporarily occupied the city, but later the Ukrainian military liberated Kupyansk from the Russians.

