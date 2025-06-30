Watch: the DIU shared details of combat raids by the "Brotherhood" unit in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian intelligence officers conducted a number of raids into enemy rear areas during the spring campaign in the Kupyansk direction.

The DIU shared the details of the liberation of the Kharkiv region

The corresponding video was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Fighters of the "Brotherhood" unit from the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out rapid and effective raids into the enemy rear during the spring campaign in the Kupyansk direction. Share

Together with adjacent units, the Brotherhood soldiers carried out a number of stabilization measures and forced the enemy to retreat with losses. The unit has 12 successful raids into the enemy's rear and over 2,000 combat drone flights.

In addition, the intelligence officers have replenished the exchange fund - five occupiers will be able to be exchanged for Ukrainian defenders.

It is worth noting that it is not specified when exactly the operation was carried out, but intelligence officials emphasize that the footage in the video is archival.