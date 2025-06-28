Watch: DIU held an informational and psychological campaign at the Donetsk region TOT

On June 28, on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Ukraine, specialists from the Military Development and Reform Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted an informational and psychological campaign in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region: the psychological component was provided by the terrifying sound of heavy drones, and the information component was provided by educational leaflets.

A slap in the face to the occupiers — "congratulations" on the Constitution Day of Ukraine from intelligence officers

The video shows one of a series of flights to the enslaved territories that took place during the holiday.

On paper, Muscovites and their minions were reminded in black and white about the secret of the fertility of Ukrainian soils, and also cited important articles of the Fundamental Law of Ukraine — about sovereignty and the highest social values: human life and health, their honor and dignity. Share

Those who find familiar words and try to find a connection between the attitude of Kremlin leaders and commanders and the rot in Ukrainian land can count on a prize — the opportunity to surrender to Ukraine and save their lives.

For those whose wallet is empty, the first paragraph remains — next time "Baba Yaga" will fly with a cargo of other calibers.