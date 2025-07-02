Russians attacked Donetsk region — 2 dead, 6 wounded

Russian invaders continue to terrorize Donetsk region on a daily basis. At least 2 people were killed and 6 injured as a result of enemy shelling on July 2.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the latest events in the region and new attacks by the Russian occupiers.

At least 2 people were killed and 6 injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, in Pokrovsk, Russian invaders killed two men and wounded a woman.

In addition, it is noted that two more men were injured on the road between Pokrovskoye and Rodynskoye.

In Druzhkivka, 3 people were injured and 4 houses were damaged as a result of attacks by the Shaheeds.