Russians attacked Donetsk region — 2 dead, 6 wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians attacked Donetsk region — 2 dead, 6 wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?
Читати українською

Russian invaders continue to terrorize Donetsk region on a daily basis. At least 2 people were killed and 6 injured as a result of enemy shelling on July 2.

Points of attention

  • The continuous and purposeful attacks on civilians in the Donetsk region require immediate attention and action to protect innocent lives.
  • Civilians are advised to stay updated on the situation in Donetsk region and take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from the ongoing conflict.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the latest events in the region and new attacks by the Russian occupiers.

At least 2 people were killed and 6 injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, in Pokrovsk, Russian invaders killed two men and wounded a woman.

In addition, it is noted that two more men were injured on the road between Pokrovskoye and Rodynskoye.

In Druzhkivka, 3 people were injured and 4 houses were damaged as a result of attacks by the Shaheeds.

The Russians are constantly and purposefully attacking civilians. It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! Evacuate in a timely manner! — Vadym Filashkin called on the local population.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron secretly called Zelensky after conversation with Putin
What is known about the conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov assessed the risk of the Russian army approaching the Dnieper
The Russians did not break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned US representative for urgent talks
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned a US representative

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?