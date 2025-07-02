Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned US representative for urgent talks
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned US representative for urgent talks

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned a US representative
On July 2, at the behest of Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, the US Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine, John Ginkel, was invited to the Ukrainian diplomatic mission. It is important to understand that this happened after the Pentagon suspended the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The discussions also focused on ongoing consultations regarding defense supplies and the importance of further cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.
  • Any delay in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities could potentially embolden Russia to engage in new aggression, as reiterated by Ukrainian diplomats.

The focus of the parties was on US military assistance to Ukraine, as well as defense cooperation between the two countries amid escalation from the Russian Federation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa thanked the United States for the support provided since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and recalled the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Ukrainian diplomats also made it clear that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities would only push Russia toward new aggression.

The Deputy Minister recalled that Russia not only rejects the full and unconditional ceasefire that Ukraine agreed to on March 11, but also continues to intensify aerial terror against Ukrainian cities and communities, killing civilians, and attacks on the battlefield.

In addition, the parties discussed consultations on defense supplies, which are currently ongoing at all levels, and further contacts between Ukraine and the United States, which will contribute to finding mutually beneficial solutions.

