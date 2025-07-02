Rutte called on the US to continue defense support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the United States to continue providing defense assistance to Ukraine, while expressing understanding for Washington's concerns about the gradual depletion of its own ammunition stocks.
Points of attention
- Mark Rutte urges the US to maintain defense support for Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.
- European countries are showing significant support for Ukraine, sharing the burden of aid with the US by allocating 35 billion euros this year.
- The depletion of ammunition stocks from the US raises concerns for Ukraine's defense efforts, emphasizing the crucial role of practical US support.
Rutte appeals to the US regarding defense support for Ukraine
I fully understand that the US must always ensure the protection of its own interests, but when it comes to Ukraine, in the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get, especially ammunition and air defense systems.
Rutte added that European countries are "actually stepping up" their support for Kyiv, allocating 35 billion euros to Ukraine this year, thus sharing the "burden" of aid with the United States.
At the same time, Rutte noted that practical US support is still needed to ensure Ukraine's defense capabilities.
These security issues are completely interrelated, the NATO Secretary General emphasized.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained to the US Chargé d'Affaires ai in Ukraine John Ginkel the critical importance of Ukraine's defense support.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-