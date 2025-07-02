Rutte called on the US to continue defense support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the United States to continue providing defense assistance to Ukraine, while expressing understanding for Washington's concerns about the gradual depletion of its own ammunition stocks.

I fully understand that the US must always ensure the protection of its own interests, but when it comes to Ukraine, in the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get, especially ammunition and air defense systems.

Rutte added that European countries are "actually stepping up" their support for Kyiv, allocating 35 billion euros to Ukraine this year, thus sharing the "burden" of aid with the United States.

At the same time, Rutte noted that practical US support is still needed to ensure Ukraine's defense capabilities.

It is also in the interests of the United States that Ukraine does not lose this war and that a huge Russian army does not stand on the border of Europe. Of course, a safe Europe means a safe America. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

These security issues are completely interrelated, the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly previously confirmed the suspension of supplies of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, as their stocks in the US have been depleted in recent years. Share

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained to the US Chargé d'Affaires ai in Ukraine John Ginkel the critical importance of Ukraine's defense support.