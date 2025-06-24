NATO Secretary General Rutte announced an important decision regarding Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Rutte announced an important decision regarding Ukraine

NATO is preparing another important decision
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that the decision to be made by the leaders of NATO member states at the summit in The Hague will be the next step in building a "bridge" between Ukraine and the Alliance.

Points of attention

  • The decision builds upon previous pro-Ukrainian NATO decisions, with indirect confirmation to be included in the final document of the summit.
  • NATO and Ukrainian leaders work towards strengthening cooperation and ensuring that companies do not supply components for Russian missiles and equipment, highlighting the global implications of such support.

The Secretary General shared the Alliance's plans at the beginning of his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Mark Rutte, the bloc's members still consider previous pro-Ukrainian NATO decisions to be valid, primarily the decisions of the Washington Summit.

He also made it clear that this would be indirectly confirmed by the final document of the Hague Summit.

There will be an important mention regarding Ukraine, which is actually built on the decision of last year's Washington summit, which confirmed Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO.

Despite this, he still has not explained what exactly he considers such indirect confirmation.

As journalists managed to find out, the summit declaration is expected to include a thesis on financing Ukraine's defense from the defense expenditures of the Alliance member states.

"We are building a bridge (between Ukraine and NATO — ed.), as the Washington decision said," Mark Rutte emphasized.

By the way, Volodymyr Zelensky himself in The Hague called on the Alliance countries to make sure that their companies do not supply components for Russian missiles and equipment.

Please make sure that your countries and your companies do not help Russia. <…> Such components can be found in every Russian missile, in most drones and in military equipment. And it is not only China, but also Taiwan, some of these components are supplied from European countries and the USA.

