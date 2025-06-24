NATO Secretary General Rutte announced an important decision regarding Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that the decision to be made by the leaders of NATO member states at the summit in The Hague will be the next step in building a "bridge" between Ukraine and the Alliance.
NATO is preparing another important decision
The Secretary General shared the Alliance's plans at the beginning of his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to Mark Rutte, the bloc's members still consider previous pro-Ukrainian NATO decisions to be valid, primarily the decisions of the Washington Summit.
He also made it clear that this would be indirectly confirmed by the final document of the Hague Summit.
Despite this, he still has not explained what exactly he considers such indirect confirmation.
As journalists managed to find out, the summit declaration is expected to include a thesis on financing Ukraine's defense from the defense expenditures of the Alliance member states.
By the way, Volodymyr Zelensky himself in The Hague called on the Alliance countries to make sure that their companies do not supply components for Russian missiles and equipment.
