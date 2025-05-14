"A window of opportunity has opened". Rutte spoke about the success of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commenting on the upcoming talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul, said that the next two weeks open up new opportunities for improving the situation in Ukraine.

Rutte spoke about the success of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Rutte praised Turkey's contribution to the peace efforts in Ukraine, particularly its role in the peace talks in Istanbul. He called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "an amazing leader in NATO who is highly respected by his colleagues."

According to Rutte, the coming weeks open up new opportunities to improve the situation in Ukraine. He emphasized the role not only of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States, but also of Turkey, which plays a significant diplomatic role.

Separately, Rutte called for closer EU cooperation with non-EU European countries — including Turkey, Britain and Norway — especially in the defense industry. He noted Turkey's key role in producing weapons for the Alliance, stressing that US factories would not be able to operate without cooperation with Turkish companies.

The Turkish defense industry is crucial for the Alliance as a whole.

For example, there are factories in Texas that produce ammunition. They couldn't do it without working closely with companies here in Turkey. That's just one example of many. Share

Rutte also advocated a significant increase in allies' defense spending, given the long-term threat from Russia, China's military growth, and the risks of terrorism.