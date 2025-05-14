"A window of opportunity has opened". Rutte spoke about the success of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commenting on the upcoming talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul, said that the next two weeks open up new opportunities for improving the situation in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasizes the new opportunities for improving the situation in Ukraine through peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
- Turkey's significant role in the peace efforts in Ukraine is praised, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recognized as a respected leader within NATO.
- Closer EU cooperation with non-EU European countries like Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Norway, particularly in the defense industry, is encouraged by Rutte.
Rutte spoke about the success of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
Rutte praised Turkey's contribution to the peace efforts in Ukraine, particularly its role in the peace talks in Istanbul. He called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "an amazing leader in NATO who is highly respected by his colleagues."
According to Rutte, the coming weeks open up new opportunities to improve the situation in Ukraine. He emphasized the role not only of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States, but also of Turkey, which plays a significant diplomatic role.
Separately, Rutte called for closer EU cooperation with non-EU European countries — including Turkey, Britain and Norway — especially in the defense industry. He noted Turkey's key role in producing weapons for the Alliance, stressing that US factories would not be able to operate without cooperation with Turkish companies.
The Turkish defense industry is crucial for the Alliance as a whole.
Rutte also advocated a significant increase in allies' defense spending, given the long-term threat from Russia, China's military growth, and the risks of terrorism.
In conclusion, he expressed confidence that the next NATO summit in The Hague will be a sensational example of demonstrating the Alliance's unity and determination — in particular through its partnership with Turkey.
