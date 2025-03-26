"The reaction will be devastating". Rutte sternly warned Russia in case of attack on NATO countries

The Russian Federation will face the full force and fury of NATO if it invades an Alliance member country, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said.
Points of attention
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warns Russia of a devastating response if it invades any Alliance member country.
- Russia is perceived as the biggest threat to NATO and is currently shifting towards a wartime economy, impacting its military capabilities.
- NATO promises to defend Poland and other members in the face of aggression, as demonstrated by significant defense spending and military readiness exercises.
Rutte gave a stern warning to Russia
Speaking in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on March 26, Rutte congratulated the country on spending 4.7% of GDP on defense, the highest among NATO members.
Rutte added that the Russian Federation was and remains the greatest threat to the Alliance and that it is transitioning to a wartime economy, which will have a major impact on its potential and ability to build its armed forces.
In particular, the Secretary General of the Alliance reiterated his promise to defend Poland and any other NATO member in the event of an invasion.
In early 2024, the German newspaper Bild published a scenario of German military exercises, during which the military prepares for a Russian hybrid attack on the Alliance's eastern flank. Commenting on this material, a NATO official noted that the relevant training scenarios always represent an imaginary situation to test military capabilities.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-