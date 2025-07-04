As the South China Morning Post has learned, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made it clear to the EU's top diplomat, Kaia Kallas, that Beijing cannot allow Russia to lose in the war against Ukraine.
- Denying allegations of providing military or financial support to Russia, China asserts that its involvement would have ended the war sooner.
- The public support for Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Moscow further solidifies China's backing of the Russian Federation.
China continues to support the aggressor country Russia
According to insiders, during a closed meeting with Kallas, the Chinese Foreign Minister began to claim that Russia's defeat was unacceptable to Beijing.
China is allegedly afraid that the US will completely switch its attention to China if Ukraine finally defeats the Russian Federation.
Despite this, the head of Chinese diplomacy categorically denies accusations of financial or military support for Russia.
Wang Yi claims that if Beijing had really helped the Kremlin, "the war would have ended long ago."
We also cannot ignore the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his visit to Moscow on May 8, publicly announced his support for Russia, called Russian dictator Putin an ally, and confirmed a common position on the war against Ukraine.
