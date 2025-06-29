China tried to assassinate Taiwan's vice president — who foiled the attempt?

Czech intelligence has officially confirmed that it prevented an assassination attempt on former Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-him during her visit to the country in March 2024.

Czech Republic foils assassination attempt on Taiwan's vice president

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Czech military intelligence, Jan Peisek.

According to the latter, Xiao was targeted by "persons legalized in diplomatic positions at the Chinese embassy in Prague."

Czech intelligence learned that they were monitoring her and collecting data about the official's program and her meetings with Czech officials.

We even recorded attempts by Chinese civilian intelligence to create conditions for demonstrative actions against a protected person, which, however, did not go beyond the preparatory stage, Peysek added.

According to Czech intelligence, agents of the Chinese embassy intended to organize a raid on the motorcade in which the vice president of Taiwan was traveling during a visit to Prague.