China tried to assassinate Taiwan's vice president — who foiled the attempt?

Czech intelligence has officially confirmed that it prevented an assassination attempt on former Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-him during her visit to the country in March 2024.
- The revelation sheds light on the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, highlighting the risks and challenges faced by Taiwanese officials on the international stage.
- The incident underscores the importance of diplomatic security measures and vigilance in safeguarding officials against potential threats and hostile actions.
Czech Republic foils assassination attempt on Taiwan's vice president
A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Czech military intelligence, Jan Peisek.
According to the latter, Xiao was targeted by "persons legalized in diplomatic positions at the Chinese embassy in Prague."
Czech intelligence learned that they were monitoring her and collecting data about the official's program and her meetings with Czech officials.
According to Czech intelligence, agents of the Chinese embassy intended to organize a raid on the motorcade in which the vice president of Taiwan was traveling during a visit to Prague.
Xiao herself, commenting on the information about the assassination attempt on her, emphasized that she would not be intimidated by the "illegal actions" of the Chinese Communist Party and that she would "continue to defend Taiwan's interests in the international arena."
