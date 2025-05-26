Under the guise of military exercises, China is actively preparing to attack Taiwan
Under the guise of military exercises, China is actively preparing to attack Taiwan

Source:  The Financial Times

The buildup of military presence around Taiwan and constant training in offensive skills allows Beijing to quickly move from peaceful exercises to sudden military operations.

Points of attention

  • China's military presence near Taiwan is steadily increasing, raising concerns about a potential attack disguised as military exercises.
  • The rapid progression of China's military capability suggests a strategic shift towards preparing for offensive operations on Taiwan.
  • Taiwanese and American officials and experts have highlighted China's enhanced ability to launch a surprise attack on Taiwan through improved air, amphibious operations, and advanced weaponry systems.

China is capable of suddenly attacking Taiwan

According to Taiwanese and American officials and experts, China has increased its ability to launch a surprise attack on Taiwan through faster air and amphibious operations, new artillery systems, and more capable airborne and airborne assault units.

One senior Taiwanese military official said that China's air and missile units, which would play a role in an invasion of Taiwan, have improved to the point that they can "switch from peacetime to wartime operations at any time."

Taiwanese defense officials said that Chinese People's Liberation Army operations now include constant training of landing forces near ports of departure for an invasion of Taiwan.

The constant readiness of army aviation units that will land on Taiwan and a new missile system capable of striking any point on the island is maintained.

The head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, believes that it is "very close" to the point where the "fig leaf exercises" could disguise preparations for an attack.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, Chinese military warplanes enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone more than 245 times a month, up from less than 10 times a month five years ago. They also cross the median line in the Taiwan Strait 120 times a month.

A US defense official added that the Chinese Navy maintains about ten warships around Taiwan, which gives it the ability to launch a naval blockade of the island within hours.

What will happen to Taiwan?

