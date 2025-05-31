US preparing for almost 'imminent' Chinese invasion of Taiwan
US urges to prepare for worst-case scenario
Source:  Financial Times

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth publicly warned global players: a large-scale Chinese invasion of Taiwan "may be inevitable," and therefore US allies in the Indo-Pacific region should increase defense spending.

  • US Defense Secretary's warning serves as a wake-up call for global players to recognize the urgency of the situation and take preventive measures.
  • Any attempt by China to seize Taiwan could lead to catastrophic consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, emphasizing the critical need for swift action.

According to Hegset, China intends to become a hegemon in Asia and is already taking dangerous steps along the way.

The US Defense Secretary called on the world to take his statement as an urgent "wake-up call."

He also warned that any attempt by the PRC to seize Taiwan would have devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

"There's no reason to sugarcoat it. The threat posed by China is real, and it could be imminent. We hope not, but it certainly could be," Hegset said.

He also stressed that US allies in the Indo-Pacific region should follow Europe's "new example" by committing to increasing defense spending because "time is of the essence."

It makes no sense for European countries to do this while key allies in Asia are spending less on defense in the face of an even greater threat.

