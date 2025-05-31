US preparing for almost 'imminent' Chinese invasion of Taiwan

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth publicly warned global players: a large-scale Chinese invasion of Taiwan "may be inevitable," and therefore US allies in the Indo-Pacific region should increase defense spending.
Points of attention
- US Defense Secretary's warning serves as a wake-up call for global players to recognize the urgency of the situation and take preventive measures.
- Any attempt by China to seize Taiwan could lead to catastrophic consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, emphasizing the critical need for swift action.
US urges to prepare for worst-case scenario
According to Hegset, China intends to become a hegemon in Asia and is already taking dangerous steps along the way.
The US Defense Secretary called on the world to take his statement as an urgent "wake-up call."
He also warned that any attempt by the PRC to seize Taiwan would have devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the world.
He also stressed that US allies in the Indo-Pacific region should follow Europe's "new example" by committing to increasing defense spending because "time is of the essence."
