Trump accused China of violating the trade agreement — what is it about

US President Donald Trump on May 30 accused China of violating a trade agreement with the United States concluded several weeks earlier.
Trump lashed out at China with accusations
He wrote about this on the social network X.
He did not specify how exactly China violated the trade agreement reached earlier this month between the two countries.
At the same time, Trump noted that the agreement was concluded to "save China from a bad situation."
Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them.…— Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) May 30, 2025
Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, "civil unrest." I saw what was happening and I didn't like it. I quickly made a deal with China to save them from a situation that I thought would be very bad, and I didn't want that to happen. Thanks to this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to normal business. Everyone was happy.
Recall that on May 12, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant announced that the governments of the United States and China had agreed to significantly reduce the level of tariffs on each other's goods within 90 days.
