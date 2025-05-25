As reported by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, he and his team have information that China is supplying special chemicals, gunpowder, and machine tools to 20 Russian military factories. Thus, Beijing is contributing to the continuation of the war of aggression against Ukraine.

What has become known about the cooperation between Russia and China

As Oleg Ivashchenko managed to find out, the PRC actively supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components specifically to military enterprises.

As of today, the SZR has confirmed data on 20 Russian factories.

Moreover, it is indicated that over the past two years, at least five cases of aviation cooperation between Russia and the PRC have been recorded.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about equipment, spare parts, and documentation. In six cases, there were large deliveries of special chemicals.

Oleg Ivashchenko draws attention to the fact that as of the beginning of 2025, 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones are of Chinese origin.

To continue criminal cooperation, Beijing actively resorts to substitution, deception in names, and front companies.

This is how China transfers everything necessary for the production of microelectronics to the Russian Federation.