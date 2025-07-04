Ukraine struck 18 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two command posts, four artillery pieces, and 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Recent attacks by the Russian occupiers on Ukrainian positions and settlements included missile strikes, air raids, airstrikes, and the use of multiple rocket launcher systems and kamikaze drones.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia remains a critical global issue, with continuous updates on military actions and casualties on both sides.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 4, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 07/04/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,024,210 (+1,120) people,
tanks — 10,988 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,946 (+10) units,
artillery systems — 29,865 (+50) units,
MLRS — 1,428 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 43,303 (+205) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53,999 (+112) units,
special equipment — 3,925 (+3) units.
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched two missile and 67 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 109 guided bombs.
Moreover, the Russian occupiers carried out 6,527 attacks, 119 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,786 kamikaze drones for attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-