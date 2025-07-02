Ukraine will receive more than 40 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Patria
Ukraine will receive 42 combat vehicles from Latvia to strengthen the Defense Forces.

  • The transfer of modern equipment from Latvia will significantly boost Ukraine's mobility and effectiveness in military operations.
  • Latvia's decision to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance for Ukraine showcases long-term strategic support and solidarity.

Latvia to transfer 42 Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Latvian government made a corresponding decision the day before.

The first Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers, manufactured in Latvia, will soon be delivered to units of the Defense Forces.

This is modern equipment that will significantly increase the mobility and effectiveness of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield.

Importantly, Latvia plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance to Ukraine this year and next.

This is an example of strategic support and true solidarity that ensures the long-term strengthening of our defense capabilities.

