Ukraine will receive more than 40 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Latvia to transfer 42 Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Latvian government made a corresponding decision the day before.

The first Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers, manufactured in Latvia, will soon be delivered to units of the Defense Forces. Share

This is modern equipment that will significantly increase the mobility and effectiveness of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield.

Importantly, Latvia plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance to Ukraine this year and next.