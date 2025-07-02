Ukraine will receive 42 combat vehicles from Latvia to strengthen the Defense Forces.
Latvia to transfer 42 Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
The Latvian government made a corresponding decision the day before.
This is modern equipment that will significantly increase the mobility and effectiveness of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield.
Importantly, Latvia plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance to Ukraine this year and next.
This is an example of strategic support and true solidarity that ensures the long-term strengthening of our defense capabilities.
