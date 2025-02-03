Latvia has transferred 100 FPV drones of its own production to the AFU

Latvia, as part of the public charity initiative "Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine", transferred 100 FPV drones of its own production to Ukraine.

Ukraine received 100 Latvian FPV drones

Funds for the purchase of drones were raised, in particular, during a charitable initiative by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, who in May 2024 ran the Riga Half Marathon and called on compatriots to make donations for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So far, the project, implemented by the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia and the Latvian charity foundation Ziedot.lv, has raised about 130,000 euros.

Under the coordination of the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia, these drones will be transferred directly to two Ukrainian military units — the 21st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the "Lyut" Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

Since February 24, 2022, the Latvian government, society and non-governmental organizations have provided Ukraine with^