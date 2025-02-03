Latvia has transferred 100 FPV drones of its own production to the AFU

Latvia, as part of the public charity initiative "Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine", transferred 100 FPV drones of its own production to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Latvia has transferred 100 FPV drones of its own production as part of the public charity initiative "Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
- The funds for the purchase of drones were raised during a charity event hosted by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.
- The drones will be transferred directly to two Ukrainian military units — the 21st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the "Lyut" Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.
Ukraine received 100 Latvian FPV drones
Funds for the purchase of drones were raised, in particular, during a charitable initiative by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, who in May 2024 ran the Riga Half Marathon and called on compatriots to make donations for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
So far, the project, implemented by the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia and the Latvian charity foundation Ziedot.lv, has raised about 130,000 euros.
Under the coordination of the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia, these drones will be transferred directly to two Ukrainian military units — the 21st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the "Lyut" Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.
Since February 24, 2022, the Latvian government, society and non-governmental organizations have provided Ukraine with^
military aid worth at least 524 million euros,
humanitarian aid and support to the Ukrainian government in the amount of at least 71 million euros,
allocated at least 234 million euros to help refugees from the war,
provided at least 12 million euros for the development of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-