The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a new achievement of the Ukrainian defense forces outside the front lines. This time, the Borisoglebsk airfield, located on the territory of the aggressor country Russia, was subjected to a devastating blow.
Points of attention
- The operation signifies Ukraine's firm stance in defending its territory and undermining the Russian occupiers' ability to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are committed to ceasing Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and protecting its civilian population from further harm.
Ukraine hits another enemy airfield
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the new successful operation was carried out with the aim of reducing Russia's ability to carry out air strikes on the civilian Ukrainian population.
What is important to understand is the location of the enemy Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft.
This time, Ukrainian soldiers attacked a warehouse with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft, and, quite possibly, other aircraft of the Russian invaders.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the results of the defeat are currently being clarified.
