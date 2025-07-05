Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a new achievement of the Ukrainian defense forces outside the front lines. This time, the Borisoglebsk airfield, located on the territory of the aggressor country Russia, was subjected to a devastating blow.

  • The operation signifies Ukraine's firm stance in defending its territory and undermining the Russian occupiers' ability to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are committed to ceasing Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and protecting its civilian population from further harm.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the new successful operation was carried out with the aim of reducing Russia's ability to carry out air strikes on the civilian Ukrainian population.

On July 5, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck at the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region.

What is important to understand is the location of the enemy Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft.

This time, Ukrainian soldiers attacked a warehouse with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft, and, quite possibly, other aircraft of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the results of the defeat are currently being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the Russian occupiers' ability to strike at civilian infrastructure and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!

