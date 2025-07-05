The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a new achievement of the Ukrainian defense forces outside the front lines. This time, the Borisoglebsk airfield, located on the territory of the aggressor country Russia, was subjected to a devastating blow.

Ukraine hits another enemy airfield

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the new successful operation was carried out with the aim of reducing Russia's ability to carry out air strikes on the civilian Ukrainian population.

On July 5, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck at the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region. Share

What is important to understand is the location of the enemy Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft.

This time, Ukrainian soldiers attacked a warehouse with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft, and, quite possibly, other aircraft of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the results of the defeat are currently being clarified.