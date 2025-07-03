“Dronocide” is a complex operation to destroy the positions of Russian UAV operators, carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Points of attention
- Operation Dronocide was a successful mission conducted by Ukrainian forces to annihilate Russian UAV operators.
- A total of 42 targets were hit during the operation, resulting in the destruction of facilities housing Russian drone operators.
- The video footage from the operation provides a unique perspective on the destruction of Russian UAV positions.
Operation “Dronocide”: 42 targets hit
Priority Hunting — The Department of Active Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Air Force Command, the 128th Airborne Brigade, the 128th Airborne Brigade, the Flight Skull unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the Zaporizhia OTU and the Tavria OSUV, organized a month of annihilation of Russian drone pilots.
During Operation "Dronocide" in the areas of responsibility of the Zaporizhzhia Front, fighters of Ukrainian units discovered 90 positions and places of residence of enemy operators of strike and reconnaissance drones.
Destroyed and damaged — 42 facilities where Russian killers were hiding.
