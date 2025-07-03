"Dronocide". The DIU reported on the operation to destroy Russian UAV operators

“Dronocide” is a complex operation to destroy the positions of Russian UAV operators, carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Operation “Dronocide”: 42 targets hit

Priority Hunting — The Department of Active Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Air Force Command, the 128th Airborne Brigade, the 128th Airborne Brigade, the Flight Skull unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the Zaporizhia OTU and the Tavria OSUV, organized a month of annihilation of Russian drone pilots.

During Operation "Dronocide" in the areas of responsibility of the Zaporizhzhia Front, fighters of Ukrainian units discovered 90 positions and places of residence of enemy operators of strike and reconnaissance drones.

Destroyed and damaged — 42 facilities where Russian killers were hiding.

The video shows unique footage of the transformation of positions into molecules with Muscovite flyers.