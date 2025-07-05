Maloney reveals details of talks with Trump on Ukraine
Maloney reveals details of talks with Trump on Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

Italian leader Giorgia Malone officially confirmed to media representatives that she discussed the issue of supplying American weapons to Ukraine with US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • The discussions between Maloney and Trump shed light on the efforts to support Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.
  • President Trump expressed willingness to help Ukraine with air defense during his talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Maloney tried to negotiate with Trump

The Italian Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that official Washington allegedly "did not stop supplying weapons and supporting Ukraine."

According to her, at the moment, it is exclusively a matter of the States reviewing their decision to supply individual components, in particular air defense.

And this is certainly an important fact, which is significantly different from the complete withdrawal of the US, — Maloney emphasized.

She also noted that she had seen the news about the telephone talks between Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

I myself also spoke today (July 4 — ed.) with President Donald Trump, with whom I discussed this issue, the issue that we just discussed, and I hope for positive developments, let's say, on this issue.

George Maloney

George Maloney

Prime Minister of Italy

As mentioned earlier, on July 4, a telephone conversation took place between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to media reports, the US president told his colleague that he wanted to help Ukraine with air defense and would check what assistance had been suspended.

