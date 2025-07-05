Maloney reveals details of talks with Trump on Ukraine

Italian leader Giorgia Malone officially confirmed to media representatives that she discussed the issue of supplying American weapons to Ukraine with US President Donald Trump.

Maloney tried to negotiate with Trump

The Italian Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that official Washington allegedly "did not stop supplying weapons and supporting Ukraine."

According to her, at the moment, it is exclusively a matter of the States reviewing their decision to supply individual components, in particular air defense.

And this is certainly an important fact, which is significantly different from the complete withdrawal of the US, — Maloney emphasized. Share

She also noted that she had seen the news about the telephone talks between Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

I myself also spoke today (July 4 — ed.) with President Donald Trump, with whom I discussed this issue, the issue that we just discussed, and I hope for positive developments, let's say, on this issue. George Maloney Prime Minister of Italy

As mentioned earlier, on July 4, a telephone conversation took place between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.