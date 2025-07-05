Maloney reveals details of talks with Trump on Ukraine

Italian leader Giorgia Malone officially confirmed to media representatives that she discussed the issue of supplying American weapons to Ukraine with US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The discussions between Maloney and Trump shed light on the efforts to support Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.
- President Trump expressed willingness to help Ukraine with air defense during his talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
Maloney tried to negotiate with Trump
The Italian Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that official Washington allegedly "did not stop supplying weapons and supporting Ukraine."
According to her, at the moment, it is exclusively a matter of the States reviewing their decision to supply individual components, in particular air defense.
She also noted that she had seen the news about the telephone talks between Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.
As mentioned earlier, on July 4, a telephone conversation took place between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to media reports, the US president told his colleague that he wanted to help Ukraine with air defense and would check what assistance had been suspended.
