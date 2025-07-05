"A stab in the back." An important sponsor betrayed the Ukraine Recovery Fund

According to Bloomberg insiders, the largest American investment company BlackRock has suspended the search for investors for the Ukraine Recovery Fund. It is important to understand that this happened after Donald Trump won the US elections.
Ukraine has lost another investor
As journalists managed to find out, BlackRock intended to announce the creation of a fund in Italy during the Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 10-11.
Italian leader Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to visit it.
In 2024, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philip Hildebrand reported that the Ukraine Recovery Fund had every chance of receiving at least $500 million from organizations supported by the governments of Germany, Italy, and Poland, development banks, and other grantmakers.
In addition, he confirmed that there were opportunities to raise $2 billion from private investors.
According to the latest data, official Paris is currently actively working on a proposal for a fund to replace the canceled BlackRock initiative, but it is still difficult to say how effective the new plan will be without the support of the United States.
