The liquidation of the deputy commander of the Russian Navy. Why it is extremely important for Ukraine
UK Ministry of Defence
Britain appreciated Ukraine's new achievement
After a detailed analysis, the UK Ministry of Defense concluded that the elimination of Russian generals, including Mikhail Gudkov, could have an extremely negative impact on the management system in individual units of the forces of the aggressor country, Russia.

Points of attention

  • The elimination of over 16 Russian generals since the invasion highlights the continuous pressure on Russia's high command hierarchy, affecting its ability to conduct effective operations.
  • The death of Deputy Commander Gudkov, who previously led a brigade involved in hostilities against Ukraine, underscores the importance of targeting key figures responsible for aggressive actions.

According to British intelligence, Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy Mikhail Gudkov, who was killed by Ukrainian forces a few days ago, became at least the second high-ranking general to be killed since the beginning of 2025.

The aggressor country Russia cannot ignore the fact that in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has lost at least 16 generals.

The loss of so many senior officers is likely to have undermined the command and control system in some units of the Russian Armed Forces. This is likely to have led to tactical and operational difficulties for Russia during the war, the UK Ministry of Defence has announced.

As mentioned earlier, Major General Mikhail Gudkov was eliminated on July 2 in the Russian Kursk region.

What is important to understand is that he was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy at the end of March, and before that he commanded the 155th Marine Brigade, which is involved in the executions of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

